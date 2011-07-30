How do restaurant menus manipulate you?

William Poundstone is the author of Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It).



You should follow me on Facebook here or on Twitter. You’ll find content there I don’t post anywhere else. You can also subscribe via email or RSS. Check out the blog’s most popular posts of all time.

Related posts:

Does name-dropping work?

Does obvious flattery work?

Should you kiss arse if you’re not good at it?

Things you didn’t know about negotiation, persuasion and influence

How do women bargain differently?

How important are the first five minutes of a negotiation?

7 of the most powerful persuasion techniques by expert Robert Cialdini (Video)

Optimal starting prices for negotiations and auctions

Can the strategic use of coffee make you more persuasive?

Do sold-out products influence what you buy?

Permalink [Leave a comment »

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.