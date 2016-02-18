Here's your guide on how people are using Snapchat today

Since it launched nearly five years ago, Snapchat has grown from a niche photo-messaging service to an established media platform worth $16 billion with over 100 million users.
To find out how people are using the app today, Newscred polled one hundred Snapchat users about how they use the app, creating a handy infographic with the help of Column Five based on the results.
Here’s a snapshot of what you need to know about Snapchat today, and how people are using the app on a daily basis.
NOW WATCH: This brilliant colour-changing toilet light solves a lot of nighttime problems
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.