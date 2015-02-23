Here's the secret code a Mexican drug cartel allegedly uses to communicate

Reuters/Pinal County Sheriff’s Office A cell phone and charger hooked up to a battery (not shown) and a solar generator are seen following the arrest of eight men accused of serving as scouts for Mexican drug cartels in Pinal County, Arizona

To sell drugs and transport their profits, Mexican cartels need to stay off the grid. That means using ultra-secret communications.

In a recent money-laundering case in Chicago, special agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Jill Dennewitz testified against 32 members of various Mexican drug cartels.

The cartel members often used blackberry messenger, or BBM, according to prosecutors. In one instance, Carlos Parra-Pedroza, also known as “Walt Disney” or “Don Walt,” allegedly emailed a confidential HSI informant a list of codes to use while they talked.

When they communicate, cartels likely spend a lot of time talking about shipment amounts and prices. Therefore, they had a system of codes that correlated with numbers.

62 = 0

83 = 1

71 = 2

49 = 3

57 = 4

66 = 5

35 = 6

21 = 7

18 = 8

96 = 9

The cartel members also used key phrases that correlated with phrases that had entirely different meanings. These codes would pertain more to scheduling.

Make an appointment = let’s go to the beach

Appointment was made = it’s warm

Which day = [depends on the day]

I am on my way = the beer are cold

I am on my way back = I’m with my wife

I am verifying = I have diarrhoea

Mercedes = ticket is complete

Hamburger = is missing/short

It’s f***ed up = I like your sister

They are following me and I have money with me = let’s go to the movie theatre

Monday = red

Tuesday = yellow

Wednesday = Green

Thursday = White

Friday = Blue

Saturday = Black

Sunday = Purple

During one conversation on Aug. 21, 2014, for example, Para-Pedroza told the informant: “The red one we’ll start with 2 orders …. One is of 66 62 62 and the other of 96 62 62 …. Let’s see if we can work all the colours. [Name redacted] and his brother go to the beach the whole week.”

That most likely means: On Monday (August 25, 2014), Looks like we’ll start with two orders …. One is 500 (probably meaning $US500,000) and the other one of 900 (probably meaning $US900,000) …. Let’s see if we can pick up the narcotics proceeds every day of the week. [Name redacted] and his brother make an appointment the whole week.

The lawsuit claims that “Walt Disney” and his brethren laundered more than $US100 million in drug profits using these methods.

