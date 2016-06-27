Here's how to turn off Facebook's Live Video notifications

David Ramos/Getty ImagesCEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to get everyone watching live video on Facebook.
Facebook is in the midst of an epic push to live video.
It is encouraging people to livestream their daily lives, and even paying media organisations (including Business Insider) cold hard cash to experiment with the format.
As a result, many Facebook users are seeing their news feeds flooded with these videos, and are being overwhelmed with notifications telling them that pages they follow are livestreaming.
It’s all a bit much.
Luckily, there’s a dead simple way to turn off these annoying notifications for good.
Here’s how.
First things first, you can't switch them off on mobile. So load up Facebook's desktop site, and click on Settings.
There will be a drop-down box where you can adjust the frequency of Facebook Live notifications -- or switch them off all together. And you're done!
