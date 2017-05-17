A woman who left her $500,000-a-year job to work for herself debunks the most common excuse she hears from would-be entrepreneurs

Courtesy of Susie Moore Susie Moore, pictured, likes a quote from Steven Covey: ‘Success isn’t about prioritising your schedule. It’s scheduling your priorities.’

If you haven’t started your business because you “don’t have enough time,” you’re going to need another excuse.

In a Facebook Live interview, career coach Susie Moore said not having enough time is a common excuse coaches hear “when it comes to anyone who doesn’t want to do anything.”

In 2013, Moore left a sales job where she was earning $US500,000 a year at age 30 in order to start her own business as a life coach, after building up her company on the side, to the point where she was earning up to $US4,000 a month. Now, she encourages others to pursue entrepreneurship through Side Hustle Academy.

“We’re all overworked, over-scheduled, we want to work out, we have to manage our day job, we want to have a social life, we have families to take care of, so everyone is very, very busy,” said the author of “What If It Does Work Out?” “That is true.” However, she continued, “We all have 24 hours in a day. I joke, you know, you, me, Oprah. Everybody has 24 hours in a day.”

Moore quoted Steven Covey, author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” in saying, “Success isn’t about prioritising your schedule. It’s scheduling your priorities.”

And, she said, according to Nielson, the average American watches 36 hours of TV a week, “which is crazy! It’s five hours and 11 minutes per day.”

So, she asked, “What if you think about what you could do if you just halved your TV time, or halved your social media time, or halved something that isn’t serving you or energizing you. The time does appear if you schedule it and make it a priority.”

One of Moore’s personal favourite ways to save time is by saying “no.”

“Warren Buffett actually said the difference between successful people and unsuccessful people is that successful people say no — a lot,” she said. “By saying no to what doesn’t serve you, saying no to that brunch date, saying no to that project you don’t need to pick up, saying no to picking up your sister’s kids because you really can’t do it because you need to focus on something else that’s more important to you, then that is what you have to do. Really learning to say no and turn things down opens up magical hours in your week, every single week.”

Watch the full Facebook Live interview:

