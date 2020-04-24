How to enable voice typing on your Gboard app and make the virtual keyboard type for you

Google You can enable voice typing on Gboard to have the keyboard type for you.

You can easily enable voice typing on Gboard as long as you have the typing app set as your primary keyboard.

Gboard, Google’s virtual keyboard app, offers voice typing capability, a feature that’s compatible with almost all messaging apps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Speech-to-text is a useful accessibility feature for those who are less inclined toward typing on a phone or other mobile device’s small screen.

Gboard, the keyboard app produced by Google, is one such keyboard that will record your speech in the form of text that you can then send to your contacts. Here’s how to enable voice typing on Gboard.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to enable voice typing on Gboard and use it



Before you get started, you’ll need to make sure you have Gboard installed and set as your current keyboard. Once you’ve got Gboard as your primary keyboard, follow the steps below.

1. Open the messaging app of your choice. For the purposes of this guide, we’re using Facebook Messenger, but Gboard’s voice typing should work with almost any messaging app out there.

2. Tap on the person to whom you want to send a message.

3. If Gboard does not open automatically, tap in the area where you would normally type text.

4. Tap and hold on the microphone icon located toward the top of Gboard.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap and hold the microphone icon.

5. When you release your finger from the microphone icon, you will see text that says “Speak now.” When you see this text, speak to your mobile device the message you want to send.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You will see the line ‘Speak now.’

6. Tap on the arrow icon to send the message the way you normally would in your chosen messaging app.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the arrow to send message.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.