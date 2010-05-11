Hot On Google: "How Do I Delete My Facebook Account"

Photo: Google.com

The search query “How Do I Delete My Facebook Account” is now so popular, that all you have to do to bring it up is type “How Do I” into a Google search box and Google will suggest it.That means lots of people are searching for “How Do I Delete My Facebook Account.”



Search Engine Land‘s Danny Sullivan, who noticed the suggested search query, also came up with two charts that show the query “delete facebook account” grew in usage in April.

(That could be because Facebook itself grew in usage in April.)

Lots of media and tech types are quitting Facebook because of its recent privacy changes.

We don’t think you or any of your friends will do it, though.

Click here for 10 reasons why >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.