I've been cutting my own hair for years. Here are my best tips for giving yourself an at-home trim.

Holly Smith Take your time and go piece by piece to get an even look.

I’ve been cutting my own hair for over three years, and I’ve learned a number of great tips along the way.

When cutting your own hair, be sure to figure out the technique that works best for your hair type.

Investing in a good pair of scissors, flipping your head upside down, and trimming modestly are a few tips that will also help.

Try to get feedback from someone who can evaluate your haircut from all angles, especially the first couple of times you cut your own hair.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Deciding when, where, and how to get your hair cut can be a complicated (and expensive) process – but I save money by doing it myself.

I’ve been cutting my own hair for over three years and, trust me,it’s not always an easy process. Many people think I’m silly or cheap, but I’ve learned a few tips and tricks along the way to make giving myself a trim a little easier.

Here are a few tips for cutting your hair yourself.

Figure out the technique that works best for your hair type.

Shutterstock In my experience, curly hair is best cut when wet.

One of the most important things to figure out if you’re going to cut your own hair is your hair type and the cutting technique that makes the most sense.

For example, my hair is curly, and I never cut it dry. When my hair is dry, it has a mind of its own. My curl pattern is never identical day after day, so cutting it wet is smarter – I can comb right through it and ensure that it’s as close to its full length as possible.

Depending on your natural hair type, you’ll want to figure out the technique that makes the most sense for you. Be sure to do your research and maybe even consult with a professional to cut out the guesswork before picking up the scissors.

Spend the extra dollar or two on a good pair of scissors.

Shutterstock Invest in a pair of scissors that are meant for cutting hair.

The first time I cut my own hair, I rashly decided to do it with a pair of standard crafting scissors, and made a few quick snips.

My hair ultimately looked fine, but there were some split ends here and there, and a few pieces were a little shorter than I had intended for them to be. I don’t recommend doing this.

Since then, I’ve invested in a good pair of scissors (that are made solely for cutting hair) from a superstore for less than $US10. They make cleaner, simpler cuts, and I’ve been more satisfied with the way my hair turns out when I use them.

Flip your head upside down.

Holly Smith Flipping your hair upside down will make cutting the back much easier.

In my experience, it’s quite difficult – actually nearly impossible – to trim the hair on the back of your own head evenly if you don’t put it in a ponytail, pull your hair over your shoulder, or flip your head upside down.

I recommend flipping your head upside down in order to get easier access to those hard-to-reach hairs, as well as a clearer view of any existing layers you may have, too.

Trim modestly.

Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters Go bit by bit.

Start in small sections, cut small amounts, and work your way around your head. Even if your end goal is to cut off a couple of inches or more, trim modestly en route to your goal.

Over the years, I’ve made a few overly eager cuts and they ultimately resulted in me having to re-do multiple strands and sections of hair, as well as cut more length than I originally wanted to. Remember: You can always cut more, but you can’t magically make your hair grow back.

Do your research.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows Consult a professional.

Watch a video or two from others who have also shared their experiences, tips, and tricks. Find individuals with similar hair types, and read the advice of professionals and other self-taught hair cutters.

It can’t hurt to know what to be mindful of and to have as much knowledge as possible before attempting to chop your own locks.

Have someone double-check your work.

Shutterstock There might be some spots that you can’t see.

Be open to kind criticisms and feedback from those who can check out your haircut from all angles. Although it may take some practice, cutting your own hair is doable, and feedback will only help you perfect your craft.

Read More:

How often you should get your hair cut, depending on your style

5 signs you’re washing your hair too much – even if you don’t think you are

8 ways apple cider vinegar can benefit your hair, according to dermatologists

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.