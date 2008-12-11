How Do Billionaires Test For Allergies? Polo Matches

David Koch attended a fundraiser on Monday for the Food Allergy Initiative, which hopes to combat serious food allergies. The cause is near and dear to the billionaire’s heart as he and his son are both riddled by a multitude of allergic problems. The weird bit of information Koch revealed was that he discovered one of his son’s allergies by taking him to a polo match.



We’ll write that again, a polo match. And no, he didn’t take his son to this match in 1924, you know, before they invented entertainment and fun, the match occured around 2003. Poor kid!

New York Observer: “In addition to the food allergies, he’s also allergic to animals—horses as well as most dogs and cats,” continued Mr. Koch, who is one of the wealthiest residents of New York City (his net worth is an estimated $17 billion; his company, Koch Industries, owns Stainmaster carpet and Lycra spandex, among other brands) and donated $100 million to New York State Theatre in July. “We frequently have to give him Benadryl to stop reactions if he should eat something inadvertently and we carry an EpiPen everywhere we go.”

The Daily Transom was curious as to how the billionaire first discovered that his son was severely allergic to horses.

“When he was about 5 years old, we went to a polo match. He wasn’t anywhere near a horse, but the wind blew the sweat of a horse towards him and that little exposure caused him to develop hives and start wheezing and gasping for air,” said Mr. Koch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.