How Do AOL Ad Sales People Like The Idea Of Yahoos Selling Their Inventory?

Microsoft, AOL, and Yahoo executives told major Web publishers and ad-buyers last night that they will begin selling each other’s remnant inventories.



This is probably a smart business move, but it’s going to make life a lot more complicated for AOL, Yahoo, and Microsoft salespeople who may suddenly find inventory they planned or hoped to sell pulled out from under them.

Yahoo, which has the biggest sales force of the bunch, will probably soon start taking AOL deals.

Therefore: We are curious to hear what they think of the deal!

Let us know in the comments below, or hit [email protected] or 646 376 6014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.