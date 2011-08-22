How 11 Startups With Billion-Dollar Valuations Actually Make Money

Photo: Modern Luxury Media via Flickr

Every month or two, another tech startup enters the billion-dollar club.News stories dutifully report the amount of the round and the names of the investors, along with the new valuation number.



But a lot of times, a more fundamental question is left unanswered: how do these companies make money?

It’s almost like if you have to ask, you’re too dumb to know. But that’s precisely the kind of thinking that created the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

So here are the answers: the business models of 10 tech companies who haven’t yet filed to go public but are reportedly valued over $1 billion — along with one company, Foursquare, that’s getting close to that number.

It’s a mix of straight e-commerce, transaction brokering, and advertising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.