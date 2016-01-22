A study on the cleanliness of hotel rooms had some pretty surprising results

While you might think a five-star hotel would have the cleanest rooms, that’s not necessarily the case.

Trip calculator site Travelmath recently teamed up with air-quality experts EmLab P&K to analyse 36 different samples that were taken from nine different hotels varying in quality from three stars to five stars.

The team at EmLab P&K counted the total number of Colony Forming Unit (CFU), which are essentially units used to estimate the number of bacteria, yeast, and mould cultures from a given sample, per square inch of each hotel room.

The results showed that the average hotel room is dirtier than a typical home, school, or aeroplane, and that for some tested surfaces, five-star hotels had a much higher CFU count than three-star or four-star hotels.

It’s important to note that results could vary between hotels, and Travelmath didn’t disclose the names of the nine hotels they visited.

Scroll down for the full infographic below.

NOW WATCH: These are the dirtiest things in your hotel room



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.