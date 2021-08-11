Watch how the dirtiest rugs are cleaned with a 10-step process

Rug Ideas is a full-service rug, textile, and hide company based in Los Angeles.

Its most popular service is professional rug cleaning.

It has an intensive 10-step process, and we took a look at how it gives dirty rugs a new life.

Narrator: Rug Ideas is a full-service rug company based in Los Angeles’ Van Nuys neighborhood.

Its most popular service is a 10-step deep clean.

First, its specialists evaluate what kind of rug it is and the issues it has.

Kash Sobhe: We take 98% of the rugs through our dusting process, where we do a hypoallergenic dusting for hours and hours and hours with our hypoallergenic dust collector installed on top to suck out the microbial stuff where the heavy stuff falls on the floor.

A lot of the magic happens on the wash floor.

The rug is pretreated to loosen up the soil, oil, and stains.

It’s gently pressure-washed on both sides to push the dirt out.

A squeegee pulls all the dirty water out.

Then it’s time for any stain removers, shampoos, and deodorizers.

A rotary machine with soft brushes massages these in.

After a good rinse, it goes into the centrifuge machine.

Kash says it removes 95% of the moisture from the rug.

To remove the rest, the rug is hung or laid flat to dry.

To finish the process, it goes through inspection.

Any stubborn stains are treated here, and any discoloration is fixed.

The process can take over a week.

And it’s recommended that rugs be professionally cleaned every one to three years.

