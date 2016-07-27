What being punctual means in different countries

Next time you’re late, drop this little tidbit: punctuality is a social construct.

Because punctuality is a social construct, it varies from country to country.

For instance, being just one minute behind in Japan is considered being late, whereas meeting on “Moroccan time” can mean anything from being an hour up to an entire day late for a promised get together.

Whether you’re in Brazil, Germany, or Saudi Arabia, this helpful infographic by Mr. Gamez will let you know just how much — or little — tardiness you can get away with.



View Interactive Version (via MrGamez).

