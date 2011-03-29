How Did The NYT Paywall Cost $40 Million To Build? Google Took $25 Million!

Photo: Wikimedia via David Shankbone

Serial entrepreneur Phillip Greesnpun has a question for New York Times CEO Janet Robinson: “How did the New York Times manage to spend $40 million on its pay wall?”He writes:



Google was financed with $25 million.

The New York Times already had a credit card processing system for selling home delivery. It already had a database management system for keeping track of Web site registrants.

What did they spend the $40-50 million on?

A monster database server to keep track of which readers downloaded how many articles?

They should already have been tracking some of that for ad targeting. In any case, a rack of database servers shouldn’t cost $40 million.

What am I missing?

I built a pay wall back in 1995 for the MIT Press…I think the invoice worked out to approximately $40 million less than $40 million.

Times(wo)men, and other know-it-alls can answer Greenspun’s question in his comments section >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.