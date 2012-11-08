Samantha Steele Had A Crazy Plan To Get Her Foot In The Door At ESPN, And It Worked

Photo: @samantha_steele

ESPN’s newest rising star, Samantha Steele has always known she wanted to work at ESPN and was willing to try anything to get there.So how did she become the next Erin Andrews at the young age of 26?



When Steele was 18 she picked up her life in Phoenix, Ariz. and moved to NYC with no job. After arriving in NYC, Steele applied for a job at the ESPN Zone, according to the Sun-Sentinel:

“So I went to the ESPN Zone in Times Square and applied to be a hostess,” she said. “This was my thought process, this is how naïve I was. I thought there would be ESPN people coming in there because it’s the ESPN Zone.”

Well, her plan kind of worked. Within a few weeks, Steele sat someone who worked at ABC Sports radio which lead to an internship. Then she moved on to assistant researcher on ABC TV’s college football show.

With a few other stops along the way, including Liberty University, where she graduated from in 2009, and Fox Sports, Steele is now at ESPN easily filling Erin Andrews’ shoes.

