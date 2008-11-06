How Did Obama Win? Diddy, Says Diddy.

Yesterday we brought you video evidence of Diddy voting in New York. Today, we find out who he voted for and why every vote counts.



AP: “I felt like my vote was the vote that put him into office. It was down to one vote, and that was going to be my vote. And that may not be true, but that’s how much power it felt like I had,” the hip-hop mogul said.

Well, Diddy, Obama won New York’s 31 electoral votes by about 2 million votes, so it wasn’t just you, but we’re glad you’re happy.

