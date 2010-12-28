How Did I Do On Hot Startups Watch Of 2010?

So, back in January I wrote about the hot startups to watch of 2010 in two blogs (part I, part II). Here’s the list, and how I did.



First, I missed some of the biggest new startups.

What big wins did I miss?

1. GroupOn. Now valued at $6 billion after being in business just 18 months.

2. Flipboard. Came out in July and was named Apple’s favourite iPad app.

3. Soluto. Came out in May and won Techcrunch Disrupt.

4. Instagram (and competitors Path, PicPlz). Tore it up in December.

I’m sure I missed lots of other hot startups, too. Got any?

ReadWriteWeb named their top 10 as (in no particular order, they said, except they published them in this order):

1. Instagram.

2. Quora.

3. Flipboard.

4. Chatroulette (I don’t see how a company that has failed the way this one has should be on such a list, other than they got lots of people to use it for a short time).

5. Rapportive. (I picked Gist which shipped earlier and now does same as Rapportive).

6. Diaspora. Give me a break.

7. Hipmunk. Yup, love this company.

8. LearnBoost.

9. Square.

10. InDinero.

I don’t really agree with RWW’s list, but it’s out there.

So, how did I do?

1. Boxee. Finally shipped Boxee Box, but is largely perceived as struggling against Apple and Google. Tie.

2. Aardvark. Bought by Google. Win. (Google hasn’t done much with it since, which is why I didn’t count it as a big win).

3. Foursquare. Has stayed on a tear. Win.

4. Nextstop. Bought by Facebook and shut down. Tie (if something has deep value it doesn’t get shut down).

5. Rippol. Hasn’t done much. Fail.

6. Waze. Just closed a huge funding round and saw significant gains this year. Big win.

7. Gist. Closed a decent funding round and has gotten lots of kudos. Win.

8. Kynetx. Haven’t heard much about their platform. Fail.

9. Tapulous. Sold to Disney. Big win.

10. Posterous. Continued to see traffic go up and closed good funding round. Win.

11. PointAbout/AppMakr. Right category, but not right company. Fail.

12. Payvment. Closed funding and hot space. Win.

13. CloudKick. Rackspace bought them. Big win.

14. Blippy. Closed funding round, and interesting company. I’ll count this as a tie, though, because I haven’t seen much mainstream pickup yet.

15. Expensify. Closed funding round, just shipped new version. Love this company. Win.

16. RedBeacon. Closed funding round, well regarded in marketplace. Win.

17. CitySourced. Has won a lot of city deals, seems to be doing well. Win.

18. Spotify. Roaring across Europe, still hasn’t come to US yet. Win.

19. Plancast. Has become the calendar for geeks, not sure it’s moving into mainstream yet. Win.

20. Evri. Bought Radar Networks, got some more funding. Win.

21. Square. I’m seeing them more and more places. The wine show I was at this year had them everywhere. Win.

22. Aloqa. Acquired by Motorola. Win.

23. Nimsoft. Named to hottest Silicon Valley Companies list, acquired by CA for $350 million. Big win.

24. OneRiot. Shut down its real time search portal. Fail.

25. Wildfire Interactive. Got $4 million in funding. Win.

So, that’s:

Four big wins.

14 wins.

Three ties.

Four fails. Not too shabby. Especially since some of those could turn into wins, like Kinetyx.

Who’ll be on my list next year? I bet that some of those on this Quora list will be considered.

This post originally appeared at Scobelizer.

