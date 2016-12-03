How Ellen DeGeneres went from unknown comic to talk show superstar

Getty/Kevin Winter Ellen DeGeneres cracking a joke on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today, Ellen DeGeneres is a Hollywood fixture. Her talk show has been on the air for 14 seasons, she’s won dozens of awards, and her hefty TV and film resume dates back decades. We’re used to her as a superstar.

Of course, DeGeneres wasn’t always comedic royalty. Many years ago, she was a college dropout working odd jobs and trying to make a name for herself in comedy clubs. And even when she did win recognition and acclaim, her honesty about her sexuality nearly cost her everything.

This is the incredible story of how Ellen DeGeneres rose to the top — and won over the world’s hearts in the process.

