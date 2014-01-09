'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Finally Reveals How Agent Coulson Survived Being Killed Off In 'The Avengers'

Warning: There are HUGE spoilers ahead.

After 10 episodes, the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” midseason return Tuesday night finally gave the answer to the question everyone’s been wanting to know since the show began: how did Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) live after being visibly killed off in 2012’s “The Avengers”?

As we figured, Coulson never spent any time recuperating in Tahiti as mentioned throughout the first season.

Turns out Coulson did indeed die at Loki’s hands in “The Avengers” — and not just for a few seconds, but for days on end. Nick Fury then sent Coulson’s body in for some extensive surgery — seven surgeries to be precise — where the agent endured “ungodly” trauma after Fury “moved heaven and earth” to save him.

Yes, S.H.I.E.L.D. can bring people back from the dead.

It probably would have been more believable if the show just told us he was a clone.

However, if Coulson was brought back by some sort of alien technology then maybe he could be a bigger concern to the Avengers team down the line.

Many have speculated the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent’s resurfacing will result in him ultimately becoming a will end up becoming a villain known as Vision who is created by Ultron, who just happens to be the main villain in “The Avengers” sequel out next year.

Here’s the scene below of Coulson remembering what happened. It’s kind of difficult to watch as Coulson repeatedly asks to be allowed to die while in surgery. We wouldn’t be surprised if the agent ever turned against S.H.I.E.L.D. after watching this.

Here’s one more scene of Coulson confronting one of the doctors who operated on him.

