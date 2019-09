No, seriously, we really want to know. Is that stuff actually cool again?*



*One theory: The store’s 12% same-store sales growth came at the expense of higher-end competitor Abercrombie (ANF), where same-store sales were down a whopping 24%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.