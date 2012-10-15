How Diane Keaton Has Aged Over The Years

Photo: Annie Hall

Diane Keaton has grown up in the public eye since she was 24-years-old.Since appearing in her first movie, “Lovers and Other Strangers” in 1970, she went on to star in “The Godfather” in 1972 and more than 50 other films.



Keaton’s acting has garnered her numerous film awards, including an Oscar and Golden Globe for “Annie Hall” (1977) and a Golden Globe for “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003).

We’ve gathered images of the now 66-year-old actress from 1969 through today, to show how the actress has aged through the years.

