Delays At LAX Are Rippling Across The Country [MAP]

The FAA ordered a ground stop at Los Angeles International this morning after a shooting at the airport. Inbound flights are being allowed to land, and planes bound for LAX that have not taken off yet will be held at their origin airports.

“It’s fair to say that every flight out of LAX today will be significantly delayed,” an official said at a press conference.

LAX is the sixth busiest airport in the world and the third busiest in the country, so delays there quickly ripple through the country’s air network.

More than 400 flights to or from American airports have been cancelled today, more than double the rates for Thursday (148) and Wednesday (130).

FlightAware.com’s Misery Map shows how delays at LAX impact flights at other airports around the country. Here’s how it looked around 5pm:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.