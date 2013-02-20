Why Winning The Daytona 500 Pole Position Does Not Bode Well For Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick made history this weekend when she won the pole position for the Daytona 500, and will likely become the first woman in NASCAR history to start first in a cup race. But while she had the fastest car in qualifying, history shows that it doesn’t mean much when the race starts.



Below is a look at how the pole position cars have finished in the last 25 Daytona 500s. The average finish over the last 25 years has been 15th. Meanwhile, the last driver to start first and win the race was Dale Jarrett in 2000. And it has been 12 years since a pole winner finished in the top five…

Photo: Data via NASCAR.com

