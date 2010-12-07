How To Build A Community Of 100,000 Followers In 24 Months

It all starts with the content you create and post on your home base (blog, interactive website). And keeping in mind what spreads and what doesn't. Think about what you share with others on a daily basis. What do you pass on it? Normally it falls into three overlapping categories:

Educational aka 'Interesstttingggggg....'

Entertaining aka 'LOL'

Inspiring aka 'I'm pumped up to take on the world.'

These might seem obvious, but look at most blog posts (from unsuccessful blogs) and you'll notice how almost none of the posts manages to be one of these three things. It's rarer than it should be.

What do people not share?

Overt marketing messages (when is the last time you passed on a banner ad to friends or some kind of sales crap?)

Boring content: 'Hey Jim, check out this blog post...really boring!'

Stuff that is hard to share: You can't expect people to take too many steps to share something. One or two clicks maximum will increase the ability for others to share 1000% or more. Make it painless.

Walled Content: Nothing wrong with paid content, but when it comes to building an audience and community, it is hard to spread content behind a paywall or any kind of wall.

Here again, perhaps the most important part is not being boring. Heck, even overt ads will, in fact, be shared when they're not boring (for example the Old Spice guy). And again, it's amazing how difficult it is to not be boring -- saying something new 'enough' that it's interesting, a writing style that moves along and entertains, relatable stories, and so on.

Put it this way, instead of asking 'How wide the audience for this post,' ask 'Will some people find this super-interesting.' Instead of asking 'Is this post long (or short) enough,' ask 'Will some people find this immensely compelling.' Instead of asking 'Is this content unique enough,' ask 'Will some people be swayed by my arguments here.'

My strategy was pretty simple with RISE: Create interesting video interviews with unique people. Plus supplementing with non-boring articles, video blogs and other content. And focus design on simplicity of sharing. Over time, like Novocain, it works.