DAVID BECKHAM: How The World's Richest Soccer Player Spends His Fortune

David Beckham is retiring from soccer.
During his 20-year playing career, Beckham came to embody the stereotype of the modern celebrity-athlete.
But for all the heat he takes for his tabloid exploits, his on-field dominance and his off-field business savvy have allowed him to become the richest footballer in the world, according to Sky News.
And that vast fortune has brought him all the houses, cars, and fame he could ever want.
10 million Beckham replica shirts have reportedly been sold in his career, producing hundreds of millions in revenue.
His personal fortune is estimated to be ~$267 million, which allows him to live a pretty sweet life...
Beckham was always equal parts celebrity and athlete, so we're sure he'll still be in the spotlight (and still making money) now that his playing days are over.
