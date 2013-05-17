DAVID BECKHAM: How The World's Richest Soccer Player Spends His Fortune

David Beckham is retiring from soccer.



During his 20-year playing career, Beckham came to embody the stereotype of the modern celebrity-athlete.

But for all the heat he takes for his tabloid exploits, his on-field dominance and his off-field business savvy have allowed him to become the richest footballer in the world, according to Sky News.

And that vast fortune has brought him all the houses, cars, and fame he could ever want.

