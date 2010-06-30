COOL INFOGRAPHIC: How Data Travels Over A Wireless Network

Time Warner Cable’s Untangled blog has a terrific infographic up showing the journey data takes as it travels from one wireless device to another.



Specifically, the chart recreates the transmission of a photograph from the cell phone of Jeff Simmermon, Time Warner‘s Director of Digital Communications to the laptop of Vijay Venkateswaran, Senior Director of mobile broadband products.

As Jeff points out, it’s a long, complicated process, and even when both end devices are wireless, most of the journey is over wires:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.