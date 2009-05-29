"You're A Disgrace" (CLIP)

Remember when the entire world was falling apart last fall and Mayor Bloomberg convinced New York City that there was no way the city could survive the downturn without his deft touch?



Well, now that we’re in the middle of a green shoot love-in, that whole idea seems pretty silly, huh? If not silly, then at least worthy of re-examining, right? No way, says Bloomberg. As a matter of fact if you even ask him about it, he’ll humiliate you.

New York Observer reporter Azi Paybarah tried asking Bloomberg about it, but his Mayorness cut him off and called Paybarah a “disgrace.”

City Room:

Mr. Paybarah: If the economy is turning around, as you said, does that mean the rationale for changing term limits—-

Mr. Bloomberg: I don’t know why … if we have a serious question…

At this point, Mr. Paybarah tried to finish his question, but he was cut off by the mayor.

Mr. Bloomberg: The rationale for extending term limits is that the City Council passed it and the voters will have a chance on Nov. 3 to say what they want. I don’t think we have to keep coming back to it. … If you have a serious question about the economy I will be happy to answer it.

After that Bloomberg looked exasperated, ended the press conference then leaned in, off mic, and told Paybarah, “you’re a disgrace.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.