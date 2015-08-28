Here's how Daniel Craig cures a hangover

Casino Royale/MGM and Sony/Screenshot Craig sips on his signature martini in ‘Casino Royale.’

Unlike his onscreen alter ego, James Bond, Daniel Craig doesn’t always order his vodka martini “shaken, not stirred.”

But when he does choose to drink, he definitely has a go-to hangover cure.

In a recent interview with DuJour, Craig shared the trick he uses to help him back to set after a night of drinking: Pedialyte.

“If you wake up in the morning and you’ve got one of those on standby and you down the whole lot … you can carry on drinking,” Craig said in the interview.

He isn’t the first grown-up to be turning to the children’s drink for hangover help.

According to a report on Marketplace.org, adult consumption of Pedialyte has grown by 57% since 2012.

“Today we know that more than a third of our sales actually come from that adult use,” Michelle Zendah, a spokeswoman for Pedialyte manufacturer Abbott Laboratories, said to Marketplace.org.

Craig said that he’s been told that fellow actor Mark Wahlberg “swears by” the stuff.

Pedialyte even has a powdered version of its solution that makes it that much easier to just pour, stir, and drink.

The company has run ads that allude to its use as a hangover cure, with images of adults who can barely make it to the fridge to cure their groggy blues.

Pedialyte An advertisement from Pedialyte’s ‘See the Lyte’ campaign.

Men’s Health magazine has said that electrolyte beverages like Pedialyte and Gatorade don’t relieve hangovers any better than water does.

NOW WATCH: How To Cure A Hangover



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.