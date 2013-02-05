Will 'Do Not Track' Wreck Mobile Advertising?

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



How Damaging Would ‘Do Not Track’ Be To Mobile Advertising? (i2G)

The digital advertising industry opposes ‘Do Not Track’ (DNT). The industry didn’t like it when Microsoft declared that Internet Explorer 10 in Windows 8 would be set to DNT by default. In a survey last year, the Pew Internet And American Life Project found that 68 per cent of respondents didn’t want to be tracked and targeted while 28 per cent were comfortable with it.

Photo: Pew Research centre

Thus, two-thirds of these people were explicitly rejecting the notion of trading privacy for more relevant ads. This could be a problem unless users are more educated as to the benefits of mobile ad platforms. Read >>

U.S. Wants Big Companies To Get A Grip On Mobile Security, Privacy (Network World)

With the pace of mobile development has come a serious threat to the security of personal information and privacy. The Federal Trade Commission recently issued a report on mobility issues and said less than one-third of Americans feel they are in control of their personal information on their mobile devices. The report makes recommendations for critical players in the mobile marketplace: mobile platforms, application (app) developers, advertising networks, analytics companies, and app developer trade associations. The report recommends that mobile platforms should: Provide just-in-time disclosures to consumers and obtain their affirmative express consent before allowing apps to access sensitive content like geolocation; Consider developing a one-stop “dashboard” approach to allow consumers to review the types of content accessed by the apps they have downloaded; and consider offering a Do Not Track (DNT) mechanism for smartphone users. Read >>

Is Android Really Crushing iPhone Or Is It Hype? (Various via Slash Gear)

At the start of 2013 we are seeing some rather conflicting messages coming from analytical sources. Such as, Android is “crushing” iOS. Could it be true? Hardly. The most recent report from Strategy Analytics has Apple selling 17.7 million iPhones in the U.S. alone, this part of Apple’s official number of 47.8 million iPhones sold across the planet. That’s a 38 per cent year-over-year increase. According to data presented by Net Market Share on this past month’s traffic, iOS continues to dominate the Web by a large margin.

Photo: Net Market Share

Meanwhile the folks at NPD have shown that the iPhone continues to be the top selling smartphone in the U.S. with the iPhone 5 model keeping the number one spot through 2013. The Mobile Phone Track for fourth quarter 2012 in the U.S. shows Apple taking 39 per cent of the market while Samsung works with 30 per cent. Read >>

Intel To Showcase Dual Core Android Smartphones At The Mobile World Conference (TechCrunch)

Intel announced that it will showcase Android devices running a new dual core, dual graphics platform at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of the month. Intel was late to the mobile processor market, but is now focusing on mobile products in order to counter stagnant revenues from its Wintel PCs and compete with rival Qualcomm. A key part of Intel’s mobile strategy is gaining traction in emerging markets in 2013. At the beginning of this year, Intel announced the upcoming launch of a new Atom processor named Lexington that is aimed at smartphones sold in emerging markets. Read >>

Gearing Up For More Mobile Operating Systems (Mapbox)

Let the fragmentation continue! Get ready for the release of Tizen, an open source operating system jointly designed by Samsung and Intel. Since Apple introduced iPhone and iOS in 2007, mobile devices and mobile maps have become a very important corner of technology. An expanding audience uses maps primarily through apps like Foursquare and Yelp, and they interact with them in natural, gesture-based interfaces. A new group of operating systems, including Tizen, Firefox OS, and Ubuntu for phones, will change the mobile ecosystem. Tizen aims to be a great platform for apps based on Web standards like HTML and JavaScript. Read >>

Must-Know Mobile Marketing Tips (Inc.)

Mobile marketing is notoriously tough to analyse and measure. Here’s what you should be analysing:

Mobile messaging

Mobile apps

Mobile ads

Mobile context

Photo: Inc.

Cross-media impact

Because of the complexity of mobile analytics, right now you cannot rely on Google Analytics to provide all the analysis you’ll need. Read >>

Does Mobile Web Performance Optimization Still Matter? (Mobify)

Mobile networks are much faster than they used to be. So at speeds that fast, does mobile Web performance optimization still matter? Of course it does. The most important thing to understand is that for Web performance, once sufficient bandwidth is available (about 5 Mbps is the inflection point) latency becomes far more important than bandwidth.

Photo: Akamai

Latency is primarily determined by the physical distance the request must travel between the browser and the server. Amazon’s team famously discovered that 100ms of delay decreased sales by 1 per cent. That’s a problem. As a Web developer, performance should be considered a feature that ships with your product. But performance optimization can be a costly process and often performance tweaks can significantly increase the maintenance, management and testing costs for a Web project. Read >>

Dos And Don’ts Of Hyper-Local Mobile Advertising (Mobile Marketer)

Targeting smartphone users at a hyper-local level is one of the big promises of mobile advertising, but until recently, inventory levels were low. As more inventory becomes available, advertisers need to understand what works and what does not in hyper-local targeting. Publishers need to be sure they give consumers a good reason to share their location. And publishers are pushing to add more hyper local mobile ad inventory because they see the benefit in the form of higher effective cost per thousand impressions. When done right, hyper local campaigns can drive strong results for marketers. Read >>

