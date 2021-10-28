Search

How Custom Nameplate Necklaces Are Made For Celebrities

Irene Anna Kim,Grant Tyler
  • George Khalife, known as George the Jeweler, makes custom jewelry for celebrities like Gigi Hadid.
  • His family has been in the jewelry business for 55 years and he works with his father everyday.
  • We visited his studio and store to learn what goes into creating a custom nameplate necklace for celebrity client Malika Haqq.

