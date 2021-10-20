How custom log homes are built

- Langberg Log Homes specializes in building custom log homes.
Langberg Log Homes specializes in building custom log homes. Its builders dry, cut, and shave down Western red cedar logs to create one-of-a-kind homes. They use a detailed process of scribing and notching to create the perfect cuts for the logs to fit together. Some projects even include special features like a log slide. A basic 1,200-square-foot house takes around 50 logs to complete.