How To Make A Hamburger Without Killing The Cow

Cultured Beef ProjectA Cultured Beef burger is cooked at a live demonstration in London on Aug. 5.
A hamburger made from lab-grown meat
could save the worldfrom a coming food crisis and reduce pressure on the environment.
The Cultured Beef burger doesn’t yet taste like a normal beef burger, but scientists have the basic meat-growing process down.
The burger’s creator, Professor Mark Post, is confident that the test-tube burger will be commercially viable within 10 to 20 years.
This is what you would see through a microscope. The orange cells are muscle cells, and the white mass is a fat cell.
The muscle cells are placed into a doughnut-shaped dish with a heap of gel in the middle that feeds and nurtures the cells.
Muscle cells also have a natural tendency to contract (which is what happens when we flex). This causes the myotubes to bulk up and form muscle tissue.
Other ingredients like salt, egg powder, and breadcrumbs are mixed in to achieve the taste and texture of a real beef burger.
Here's the real finished project being cooked in a frying pan at a live demonstration in London on Aug. 5.
Just one cell sample from a cow can create 20,000 tons of Cultured Beef or 175 million quarter-pounders, the company says.
