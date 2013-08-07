How To Make A Hamburger Without Killing The Cow

Cultured Beef Project A Cultured Beef burger is cooked at a live demonstration in London on Aug. 5.

A hamburger made from lab-grown meat

could save the worldfrom a coming food crisis and reduce pressure on the environment.

The Cultured Beef burger doesn’t yet taste like a normal beef burger, but scientists have the basic meat-growing process down.

The burger’s creator, Professor Mark Post, is confident that the test-tube burger will be commercially viable within 10 to 20 years.

