How To Make A Hamburger Without Killing The Cow

Robert Ferris
Cultured Beef 06Cultured Beef ProjectA Cultured Beef burger is cooked at a live demonstration in London on Aug. 5.

A hamburger made from lab-grown meat
could save the worldfrom a coming food crisis and reduce pressure on the environment.

The Cultured Beef burger doesn’t yet taste like a normal beef burger, but scientists have the basic meat-growing process down.

The burger’s creator, Professor Mark Post, is confident that the test-tube burger will be commercially viable within 10 to 20 years.

Cultured beef doesn't start in the lab. It's created from a living cow.

First, a tissue sample is taken from a cow.

The syringe pulls out a cylinder of muscle tissue.

The muscle is then separated into much smaller strands of tissue.

Those strands are then put into a culturing dish.

This is what you would see through a microscope. The orange cells are muscle cells, and the white mass is a fat cell.

Technicians isolate the muscle cells from the fat to make Cultured Beef.

The muscle cells are placed into a doughnut-shaped dish with a heap of gel in the middle that feeds and nurtures the cells.

Once in the culture, the cells start dividing and multiplying.

A single cell can divide into an infinite number of copies.

The cells natural behaviour also leads them to grow together .

As the cells merge, they form tiny structures called 'myotubes.'

Muscle cells also have a natural tendency to contract (which is what happens when we flex). This causes the myotubes to bulk up and form muscle tissue.

Here is a single strand of muscle tissue.

20 thousand of these small muscle strands are then layered together.

This forms a single piece of muscle.

Other ingredients like salt, egg powder, and breadcrumbs are mixed in to achieve the taste and texture of a real beef burger.

Here's the real finished project being cooked in a frying pan at a live demonstration in London on Aug. 5.

Just one cell sample from a cow can create 20,000 tons of Cultured Beef or 175 million quarter-pounders, the company says.

Now onto something more appetizing.

