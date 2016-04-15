Here's how crystal chandeliers are made

To make glass pliable, these crystal chandelier craftspeople heat it up to 2,280 degrees farenheit. And then they shape every piece by hand. It’s dangerous, beautiful work.

Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage with us. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by AC Fowler.

