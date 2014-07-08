How The Massive Crumbs Cupcake Empire Finally Caved

Crumbs Bake Shop — the world’s largest cupcake company —is officially closing all of its stores as of Monday night, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Upon hearing the news, a Brooklyn-based Crumbs manager told the Wall Street Journal, “I come into work today, I’m happy, I’m skipping to work, and suddenly I don’t have a job.”

The news came just a few days after Crumbs was delisted from NASDAQ.

The once-hot bakery catapulted to fame thanks to a cupcake craze that swept across the U.S. in the early 2000s. Shortly after going public in 2011, however, Crumbs began losing money.

