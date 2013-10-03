CRISTIANO RONALDO: How The World's Highest-Paid Soccer Player Makes And Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Cristiano ronaldo girlfriend irina shaykCarlos Alvarez/Getty Images

“I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don’t have any other explanation.”

That’s Cristiano Ronaldo talking about why people hate him.

While other soccer players date models and appear in underwear ads too, no one’s lifestyle gets under the skin of soccer fans like Ronaldo’s.

He earned $US42.5 million last year, making him the ninth highest-paid athlete on earth.

He just signed a contract that'll pay him $US23 million per year until 2018 -- making him the world's highest-paid player.

He makes almost that much ($22 million annually) in off-field endorsements.

His new Nike contract will pay him a rumoured $US8 million per year.

He also has deals with companies like Herbalife, Castrol, and Komani.

If he ever leaves Madrid, the team that buys him will have to pay the club ONE BILLION DOLLARS in a buy-out.

His off-field lifestyle lives up to his eye-popping paycheck.

He's dating Russian swimsuit model Irina Shayk.

They fly all over the world together, often going to the United States, where he isn't mobbed in the streets.

His big hobby is cars. He owns a $US300,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

In 2009 he crashed his $US320,000 Ferrari in Manchester.

He also reportedly owns a Bentley, Porsche, and Mercedes, among other cars.

He lives in a ~$7 million villa in La Finca -- an exclusive community in Madrid built by architect Joaquin Torres.

His other big interest is fashion.

He has modelled for Armani, and has an underwear line coming out with designer Richard Chai.

He has a deal with Jacob & Co. watches, and has been spotted wearing their $US160,000 watches.

His pretty boy image has made him one of the most hated players in the world.

But he had the best quote ever about it, saying, 'I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don't have any other explanation.'

