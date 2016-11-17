The CRISPR gene-editing tool has been tested on a human for the first time -- here's how it works

A team in China has injected a person with cells containing genes edited with CRISPR technology. This is the first time this technology has been tested on a human patient.
Business Insider interviewed New York Times columnist and science writer Carl Zimmer in November 2015. In this video he explains how the revolutionary genome-editing tool CRISPR works.
