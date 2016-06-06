Scientists discovered a 'groundbreaking' new way to use the Crispr gene editing tool -- here's how it could alter your DNA

Carl Zimmer recently reported in The New York Times about a new way Crispr could be used in new ways.

“The groundbreaking thing about this work is that it now opens up the RNA world to Crispr,” Oliver Rackham — a biologist at the University of Western Australia who wasn’t part of the new study — told Zimmer.

Business Insider hosted Carl Zimmer last year, which is when he explained to use how the revolutionary genome-editing tool CRISPR works.

Zimmer is a columnist for The New York Times and the author of “A Planet of Viruses.”

Produced by Alex Kuzoian and Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.