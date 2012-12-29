How Credit Suisse Recreated A Life-Size Rousseau Masterpiece For An Ad

As part of a new ad campaign, Credit Suisse and agency EuroRSCG decided to make Tumi CEO Jerome Griffith walk through the jungles of artist Henri Rousseau’s 1910 painting.



Photographer Erik Almas did the shoot, and he created a behind-the-scenes video with Michael Bednark Studios to show how the beautiful effect was created sans special effects and Photoshop; just paint and perspective.

Here’s the actual ad:

And here’s how they did it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

