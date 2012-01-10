7 Steps Every Couple Should Take To Prepare For Disaster

An emergency fund is less about providing a return on investment than having the money when you need it, right now.

'Like car insurance, you're buying so if you get into a big accident you're not taking a huge financial hit,' says Ritter. 'An emergency fund should be thought of as insurance, and having that trapeze so when you fall it's there to catch you.'

Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers's founder, says it doesn't hurt to make the money work for you, either.

'The money doesn't have to be sitting idly by in a savings account that earns little to no interest ... you just need to make sure that it's accessible,' he tells the site.

Good examples would be a high-interest checking account or a money market account where your funds are still readily available.

For emergency funds, skip the Roth IRA, 401(K) and CD, says Ritter. These will tie up your money, and you'll get dinged with penalties for withdrawing from these vehicles too early.