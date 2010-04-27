How Could This Be A Recovery With Caterpillar Sales Like These?

Earlier we noted that Caterpillar’s (CAT) quarterly earnings could basically be boiled down to: Asia good, America bad.



An 8-K filed later on emphasises this point, and looking at the chart we’re really perplexed as to how one might consider the US economy — at least when it comes to the kind of earth-moving equipment that Caterpillar says — in recovery.

Retail Sales of Machines by marketing region for the 3-month rolling period compared with the same months of the prior year are:

Down 21% from the first three months of 2009? What’s going on here?

