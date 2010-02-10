The 10 Ways Wall Street's Corporate Spies Steal Information From Your Company

Right now, some of your most sensitive corporate data is being stolen by corporate spies.



These spies work for the competition, looking to get the edge over you, and they work for investors, hoping to get ahead of the market.

A new book by Eamon Javers, Broker, Trader Lawyer, Spy: The Secret World Of Corporate Espionage, reports that such companies as Goldman Sachs, SAC Capital, and KPMG have employed these spies.

In digging for information on a company, the spies look for sources who usually come in one of two flavours:

The first is a “male in his mid 20s who is somewhat bored, likes to party, needs money, likes women, sports and risk, is disrespectful to his managers, and is patriotic.”

The second is a young woman who is insecure, overweight, and bitchy. She doesn’t have a boyfriend and except for a strong relationship with her mother, has only fake friends.

But it’s not enough to get just the profile of the potential sources inside your company. We’ve gone through Javers’ book and identified the 20 common tactics used in corporate espionage.

Find out the tactics here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.