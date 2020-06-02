How Americans worry the coronavirus will damage society

REUTERS One of the top societal concerns of Americans is the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the global financial market.

Brunswick, a strategic advisory firm focused on critical issues, is conducting a weekly survey to a sample of American workers about their attitudes regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The firm asked Americans about what they are most concerned about regarding the pandemic’s impact on society.

The negative impact on the global financial market had the highest share of respondents from May 26, polling at 27%.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nearly every aspect of life has been impacted in some way by the novel coronavirus. However, Americans seem to be more concerned about certain societal impacts than others.

In an exclusive partnership with Business Insider, Brunswick, a strategic advisory firm focused on critical issues, is conducting a weekly survey to a sample of American workers about their attitudes regarding the coronavirus.

One of their survey questions asked Americans the areas that most concern them when thinking about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on society.

Three of the five categories had a share of respondents of over 20% from polling on May 26. The negative impact on the global financial market had the highest share at 27%, followed by the impact on the US healthcare system at 26%, ending with the negative impact on local businesses at 23%.

Business Insider’s Lydia Ramsey, Kimberly Leonard, and Blake Dodge recently talked to top healthcare professionals to learn more about the various impacts the coronavirus has already had on the industry, such as a spike in demand for telehealth, and how the industry can improve after the pandemic.

The coronavirus could also affect people’s health insurance.Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reported Health Management Associates projected in April that between 12 million to 35 million Americans could lose their health insurance because of layoffs.

Brunswick noted that the concern on US education increased by five percentage points from polling on May 18 to polling on May 26, where 15% of respondents are concerned about the pandemic’s impact on US education. As Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower recently reported, the coronavirus has had both positive and negative impacts on the education sector. This includes more mentoring and tutoring, but also stressors to the socioeconomic and digital divide among students.

The following chart highlights Americans’ concerns over the coronavirus’ impact on society:

Business Insider/Madison Hoff, data from Brunswick

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.