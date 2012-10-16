How Cool Is This: Amazon To Hire 50,000 People For The Holiday Season

Amazon is going to hire 50,000 seasonal workers for the holidays. Pretty awesome.



The press release:

Amazon is Hiring for 50,000 Seasonal Positions in the U.S. This HolidaySEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct. 16, 2012– Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is hiring for more than 50,000 seasonal positions at its fulfillment centres across the U.S. this holiday season.

“In addition to the thousands of people we’ve hired for full-time jobs this year, we’re proud to be adding more than 50,000 seasonal jobs this holiday,” said Dave Clark, vice president, Global Customer Fulfillment. “We’re hiring at our sites across the U.S. for talented individuals to help us deliver a great experience for our customers this holiday season. Temporary associates play a critical role in meeting increased customer demand during the holiday season, and we expect thousands of temporary associates will stay on in full-time positions.”

Amazon employs more than 20,000 people across its 40 U.S. fulfillment centres and pays its full-time, permanent employees 30 per cent more than what traditional retail store employees earn—and that doesn’t even include the stock grants that full-time employees receive, which over the past five years have added an average of 9 per cent to base pay annually.

For its full-time, permanent positions, Amazon offers competitive hourly wages, Amazon stock grants, and comprehensive benefits, including medical and dental coverage, company-paid vision, company-paid life insurance, company-paid disability insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k) plan with a company match and discount programs. This year, Amazon launched Career Choice, an innovative program designed to expand the choices available to associates in their future career, whether that’s at Amazon or in another industry. The Career Choice Program provides associates with a resource for building the job skills needed for today’s most in-demand and well-paying careers, such as aircraft mechanics, computer-aided design, machine tool technology, medical laboratory science, dental hygiene, and nursing by offering to pre-pay 95 per cent of tuition and fees at accredited schools.

Interested applicants can apply online at http://www.amazonfulfillmentcareers.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.