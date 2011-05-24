How Conservatives And Liberals Eat Differently

Photo: kafkan
How do blue-staters eat differently from red-staters?It’s a mystery only computers could solve!
Fortunately, the MIT-educated engineers over at Hunch.com built algorithms to analyse 80 million responses from a 2,000 question survey, and came up with some answers.
A hint: one group thinks cheeseburgers are “delicious,” and the other says they’re “disgusting.”
