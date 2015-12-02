Here's how Trojan condoms are made

Throughout the condom-making process, Trojan — which produces 1 million of them per day — keeps durability in mind, testing condoms several times.

It starts with a vat of latex, where glass molds are dipped and reinforced, washed in a solution that makes them smoother, and then filled with lube before being packaged.

Condoms are tested either by being filled with air or water, or by getting stretched. Even after they’re packaged, some batches are randomly selected for extra testing.

When used consistently and correctly condoms are 98% effective at preventing pregnancy.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

