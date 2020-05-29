How the 40 most attractive companies for business students are reopening after the coronavirus pandemic

Robert Galbraith/Reuters How Google, Apple, Facebook, and other companies are planning to get back to the office.

Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of employees across the globe to work from home until further notice.

Now companies are starting to put together plans for returning to offices while continuing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Employer branding expert Universum releases annual rankings of the Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in some of the world’s largest economies like the UK, US, Brazil, and India among others. Business Insider used the rankings released in 2019 to inform this list.

Here are the top 40 most attractive employers of 2019 and how they plan to return to the physical workplace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

40. Intel

Reuters U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp’s logo is seen on their ‘smart building’ in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Sector:

Technology

Industry:

Semiconductors

Employees worldwide:110,800 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:Jeff Rittner, Intel’s Chief Government Affairs Officer shared an update on April 28 outlining the company’s plan to returning to the office. According to the update, most of Intel’s workers are currently operating remotely, and a limited number of workers are onsite to perform only functions deemed essential.

Rittner said the company will start implementing a return plan for non-essential workers once public health officials have deemed it safe to do so. The plan will, at a minimum, be aligned with local and state guidelines in the states where Intel operates.

39. Credit Suisse

REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo Credit Suisse is an investment banking company.

Headquarters: Zürich, Switzerland

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:47,860 (Statista, 2019)

COVID-19 updates: On May 5, Bloomberg reported that a Credit Suisse memo from the company’s executives told employees to expect a four-phase plan to return to its offices that were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase one will allow essential staff members to return to the office. In phase two, more employees will take turns working in the office in alternating groups. Phase three will add even more people, but keep the alternation method in place, and phase four will remove the alternation method, allowing all employees to work in the offices.

38. Toyota

Reuters A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Headquarters: Plano, Texas

Sector:

Consumer cyclical

Industry:

Auto manufacturers

Employees worldwide:370,870(in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: On May 11, San Antonio Express-News reported that Toyota reopened 13 plants in North America.

On April 27, CNBC reported that Toyota said in a recent earnings call that it will install plexiglass barriers in bathrooms between the sinks.

On April 23, the Dallas Morning News reported that when reopening Toyota facilities, working in groups will be limited to 10 people, fans will be used to prevent germs from spreading, plants will be sanitised, and employees will have their temperatures checked when arriving at work.

On March 17, all of the Toyota Motor North America headquarters employees were given the choice to work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The following day, the Dallas Morning News reported that Toyota announced it would shut down its plants temporarily amid the pandemic.

37. Grant Thornton

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images Grant Thornton logo seen near the main entrance to Grant Thornton’s Headquarters in Dublin in 2018.

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commercial services

Employees worldwide:56,028 (in 2020)

COVID-19 updates: Grant Thornton told Business Insider that it’s still formulating reopening plans.

36. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

Reuters/Pavel Golovkin An employee wipes the logo on a car at the Mercedes Benz automobile assembly plant outside Moscow, Russia.

Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany

Sector:

Consumer cyclical

Industry:

auto manufacturers

Employees worldwide:298,655 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: On April 24, CNBC reported that employees at Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, were working remotely, despite the state’s ease of social-distancing orders.

Mercedes-Benz plants in Europe and the US began to reopen in late-April.

35. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC)

REUTERS/Bobby Yip Exterior views of HSBC headquarters and Standard Chartered Bank (R) are seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong November 3, 2015.

Headquarters: London

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:235,000 (in 2020)

COVID-19 updates: On May 11, Bloomberg reported that an HSBC memo said 30% of its Hong Kong staff can return to their offices.

34. Nestlé

Headquarters: Vevey, Switzerland

Sector:

Consumer Defensive

Industry:

Packaged Foods

Employees worldwide:291,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:Nestle’s website states that employees are returning to the office in phases. Employees classified as at-risk by public health officials are continuing to work from home.

On March 26, Reuters reported that Nestlé said it would pay full salaries to employees affected the pandemic for a minimum of three months.

33. Barclays

Reuters Barclays in St Albans, Britain, in March 2020.

Headquarters: London

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:85,000 (in 2018)

COVID-19 updates:On May 13, South China Morning Post reported that Anthony Davies, chief executive of the company’s Hong Kong branch, said that 60% of staff are back in the Hong-Kong offices.

On April 29, Reuters reported that Barclays CEO Jes Stanley said Barclays plans to reopen its Hong-Kong offices first, followed by other Asian hubs like Tokyo and Singapore, and later followed by European hubs, but that the offices will likely be emptier than they were in the past.

“There will be a long-term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy…the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past,” he told reporters.

32. Facebook

Reuters A 3D printed Facebook logo.

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Sector:

Communication services

Industry:

Internet content and information

Employees worldwide:45,000 (in 2020)

COVID-19 updates: During a live-stream staff meeting on May 21, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is planning to allow about 50% of its employees to work remotely permanently, the New York Times reported.

31. PepsiCo

Headquarters: Harrison, New York

Sector:

Consumer defensive

Industry:

Non-alcoholic beverages

Employees worldwide:267,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19updates: A March 22 update on the PepsiCo website starts that all face-to-face meetings are cancelled for the foreseeable future, and associates that are able to work remotely are doing so.

Business Insider has reached out for comment on PepsiCo’s plans to reopen.

30. Unilever

Reuters Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam.

Headquarters: London

Sector:

Consumer defensive

Industry:

Household products

Employees worldwide:155,000(in 2020)

COVID-19 updates:Bloomberg reported on April 17 that Unilever’s offices in Shanghai reopened with social distancing policies, starting with the shuttle bus to the office, where seats can be reserved using a chat group. On the shuttle, employees must be wearing face masks, and one person can sit in each four-seat row. Once employees get to the office, they must fill out a health status report, get their temperatures checked, and use hand sanitizer.

Employees must keep their masks on in the office, and one person is allowed at each four-seat table.

29. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Reuters Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris.

Headquarters: Paris

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Apparel

Employees worldwide:156,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:The Louis Vuitton coronavirus website says that some of its stores in select areas like Dallas, Denver, and Detroit have reopened for pickup orders. Customers must wear masks.

On May 16, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Louis Vuitton store in Paris had reopened.

On April 14, Yahoo reported that Louis Vuitton reopened some of its factories in France to make face masks and gowns for healthcare workers.

28. Accenture

Reuters Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Headquarters: Dublin

Sector:

Technology

Industry:

Information technology services

Employees worldwide:492,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

27. Citi

Reuters Workers are seen at Citibank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London.

Headquarters: New York

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:204,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: Citigroup’s president, Jane Fraser, said in a LinkedIn post that the bank won’t necessarily reopen offices when local governments say they can. The company has not come to a decision about when or how to reopen, but it will likely vary in each location, Bloomberg reported.

26. Johnson & Johnson

Mel Evans/AP Photo Johnson & Johnson

Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Sector:

Healthcare

Industry:

Drug manufacturing

Employees worldwide:132,200 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

25. IKEA

Reuters General view of a Swedish furniture giant IKEA store.

Headquarters: Delft, Netherlands

Sector:

Consumer staples

Industry:

Consumer products

Employees worldwide:211,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:In a May 22 update on the company’s website, IKEA announced that it’s bringing back its furloughed retail workers in the U.S. The store chain is currently open for curbside pickup and hopes to reopen for customers to shop in June.

The update also mentioned that all workers will have access to PPE and social distancing officers will ensure a safe distance between workers.

24. Deutsche Bank

Sean Gallup/Getty Images People walk past a branch of Deutsche Bank in Berlin.

Headquarters: Frankfurt, Germany

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:78,000 (in 2020)

COVID-19 updates: Mark Fedorcik, Head of Deutsche Bank’s investment bank, told Reuters in late April that around 84% of employees are currently working from home and that the company will reopen “in a way where employees feel comfortable coming back in.”

23. Bain & Company

Rick Friedman/Getty Images Bain & Company office in Boston.

Headquarters: Boston

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commercial services

Employees worldwide:8,000(in 2020)

COVID-19 updates:In a May 5 article on Economic Times’ tech.com, Bain & Company said it is in “wait-and-watch-mode,” seeing how reopenings affect the spread of the virus before reopening itself.

22. Sony

Reuters A view of the Sony booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas.

Headquarters: Tokyo

Sector:

Technology

Industry:

Consumer electronics

Employees worldwide:114,400(in 2020)

COVID-19 updates:In a May 12 update on the company’s website, Sony announced the beginning of a return to work plan.

According to the update, Sony’s Facilities, Security and Safety teams have been adapting offices with new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, like new cleaning regimens. Depending on local governments’ guidance, Sony plans to start bringing in a few workers that have jobs that require them to be in the office.

21. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Reuters A man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Headquarters: Armonk, New York

Sector:

Technology

Industry:

Information technology services

Employees worldwide:366,000 (in 2018)

COVID-19 updates:In a May 17 article, Dr. Lydia Campbell, vice president and chief medical officer of corporate health and safety, told Business Insider that IBM offices will reopen in phases starting with its most essential workers. Campbell detailed several new potential company policies designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including six feet between employees at all times.

20. Bank of America Merrill Lynch

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A man walks near a Bank of America branch in New York’s Times Square Decemeber 11, 2008.

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:204,489 (in 2020)

COVID-19 updates: On April 15, Politico reported that Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that Bank of America is running smoothly with remote workers and that he isn’t looking to bring people back to the office until it is safe to do so.

Moynihan, who is on Trump’s advisory committee for reopening the economy, said the U.S. should focus on prioritising protecting medical workers and first responders before reopening the economy.

19. The Coca-Cola Company

Barry Williams/Getty Images Coca-Cola world headquarters is seen in Atlanta, Georgia.

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Sector:

Consumer defensive

Industry:

Non-alcoholic beverages

Employees worldwide:86,200 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: Georgia’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30, but CNBC reported on April 21 that CEO James Quincey said he does not expect the Atlanta office to reopen with initial phases of reopening. Atlanta’s guidelines would allow for Coca-Cola’s office to reopen to those that can’t do their jobs remotely in phase three.

On May 27, WSB-TV reported that Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the city is entering phase two.

18. Procter & Gamble

AP P&G stands for Procter & Gamble.

Headquarters: Cincinnati

Sector:

Consumer defensive

Industry:

Household products

Employees worldwide:97,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

17. BMW Group

Getty/Lennart Preiss A BMW office.

Headquarters: Munich

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Automotive

Employees worldwide:133,800 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: On May 9, Post and Courier reported that BMW had reopened its South Carolina plant.

16. Nike

Business Insider

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Sector:

Consumer cyclical

Industry:

Footwear

Employees worldwide:76,700 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:According to Nike’s coronavirus website, it has started reopening some stores in select areas with a six-step process, including new social distancing guidelines.

On May 19, Market Watch reported that the Nike store in Atlanta was open.

15. Adidas

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider An Adidas flagship storefront.

Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany

Sector:

Consumer cyclical

Industry:

Footwear

Employees worldwide:59,533 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: On April 28, Business Insider reported that Adidas said in a call with investors that it said it plans to ramp up e-commerce and reopen US stores by mid-May and global stores sequentially throughout May and June. Currently, 30% of its stores have reopened worldwide.

14. Morgan Stanley

Reuters Morgan Stanley is headquartered in New York.

Headquarters: New York

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Capital markets

Employees worldwide:60,000 (in 2020)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

13. Boston Consulting Group

Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider Boston Consulting Group is headquartered in Boston.

Headquarters: Boston

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commercial

Employees worldwide:21,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

12. L’Oréal Group

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images L’Oréal is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Headquarters: Clichy, France

Sector:

Consumer defensive

Industry:

Household products

Employees worldwide:87,907 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

11. Amazon

Elaine Thompson/AP Amazon is headquartered in Seattle.

Headquarters: Seattle

Sector:

Consumer cyclical

Industry:

Internet retail

Employees worldwide:798,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: Amazon’s warehouses have been open throughout the pandemic, but its office employees have been working remotely since March. Amazon announced in a statement that remote workers may continue to operate from home until at least October 2, Reuters reported in May.

10. McKinsey & Company

Thompson Reuters This global management consulting company specialises in both quantitative and qualitative analyses.

Headquarters: New York

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commercial

Employees worldwide:27,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

9. JPMorgan Chase

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Workers smoke cigarettes outside of a JPMorgan Chase office on May 14, 2012 in New York City.

Headquarters: New York

Sector:

Finance

Industry:

Banking

Employees worldwide:256,981 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:Reuters reported on May 7 that JP Morgan Chase sent an email to employees stating that it doesn’t have a timeline for returning to the offices yet, and that staff will have two to three weeks of notice before plans are launched.

8. Microsoft

Business Insider Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Sector:

Technology

Industry:

Software

Employees worldwide:156,439(in 2020)

COVID-19 updates:Stay-at-home orders in Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered, are set to expire May 31. The order includes only allows essential business reopen.

A company spokesperson previously confirmed to Business Insider in May that even after the state’s stay-at-home orders lift, employees will have the option to continue to work remotely through October.

7. Goldman Sachs

Reuters/ Lucas Jackson Goldman Sachs is headquartered in New York.

Headquarters: New York

Sector:

Financial

Industry:

Capital markets

Employees worldwide:38,300 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:In a May 5 update on the company website, Goldman Sachs discussed its approach for returning to offices. Its offices in Hong Kong, mainland China, Stockholm, and Tel Aviv have started a gradual return to the workplace, but other cities like New York and London are anticipated to take longer.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution for all of our offices around the world,” the update stated.

6. KPMG

Headquarters: Amstelveen, Netherlands

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commerical

Employees worldwide:219,000 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

5. Apple

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters Staff members and clients wear protective masks in front of an Apple store in May 2020.

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Sector:

Technology

Industry:

Consumer electronics

Employees worldwide:137,000(Forbes, 2020)

COVID-19 updates:In a May 17 update, Apple announced that almost 100 of its stores have reopened worldwide.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to have some employees return to offices in late-May and June.

Apple temporarily closed stores outside of China in March. Stores in the US, Australia, Austria, and South Korea started to reopen in May with precautionary measures like temperature checks, social distancing, and wearing face masks, according to several 9to5Mac reports.

The Verge reported on March 13 that all Apple stores in China reopened.

4. Deloitte

Reuters Offices of Deloitte are seen in London.

Headquarters: London

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commerical

Employees worldwide:312,028 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

3. PwC

Reuters PwC is headquartered in London.

Headquarters: London

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commerical

Employees worldwide:276,005 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

2. Ernst & Young

Jack Taylor/Getty Images Ernst & Young is headquartered in London.

Headquarters: London

Sector:

Consumer discretionary

Industry:

Commerical

Employees worldwide:284,018 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates:

Business Insider has reached out for comment.

1. Google

Justin Sullivan/Getty Google is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Sector:

Communications

Industry:

Media

Employees worldwide:284,018 (in 2019)

COVID-19 updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees during an all-hands meeting that most employees can expect to keep working remotely for the rest of 2020, the Information first reported on May 7. Employees that need to will be able to go back to the office as early as June with new safety measures, Pichai said.

