How the 40 most attractive companies for business students are reopening after the coronavirus pandemic

- Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of employees across the globe to work from home until further notice.
- Now companies are starting to put together plans for returning to offices while continuing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
- Employer branding expert Universum releases annual rankings of the Most Attractive Employers, based on the responses of college students in some of the world’s largest economies like the UK, US, Brazil, and India among others. Business Insider used the rankings released in 2019 to inform this list.
- Here are the top 40 most attractive employers of 2019 and how they plan to return to the physical workplace.
40. Intel
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Semiconductors
Employees worldwide:110,800 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:Jeff Rittner, Intel’s Chief Government Affairs Officer shared an update on April 28 outlining the company’s plan to returning to the office. According to the update, most of Intel’s workers are currently operating remotely, and a limited number of workers are onsite to perform only functions deemed essential.
Rittner said the company will start implementing a return plan for non-essential workers once public health officials have deemed it safe to do so. The plan will, at a minimum, be aligned with local and state guidelines in the states where Intel operates.
39. Credit Suisse
Headquarters: Zürich, Switzerland
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:47,860 (Statista, 2019)
COVID-19 updates: On May 5, Bloomberg reported that a Credit Suisse memo from the company’s executives told employees to expect a four-phase plan to return to its offices that were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase one will allow essential staff members to return to the office. In phase two, more employees will take turns working in the office in alternating groups. Phase three will add even more people, but keep the alternation method in place, and phase four will remove the alternation method, allowing all employees to work in the offices.
38. Toyota
Headquarters: Plano, Texas
Sector:
Consumer cyclical
Industry:
Auto manufacturers
Employees worldwide:370,870(in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: On May 11, San Antonio Express-News reported that Toyota reopened 13 plants in North America.
On April 27, CNBC reported that Toyota said in a recent earnings call that it will install plexiglass barriers in bathrooms between the sinks.
On April 23, the Dallas Morning News reported that when reopening Toyota facilities, working in groups will be limited to 10 people, fans will be used to prevent germs from spreading, plants will be sanitised, and employees will have their temperatures checked when arriving at work.
On March 17, all of the Toyota Motor North America headquarters employees were given the choice to work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The following day, the Dallas Morning News reported that Toyota announced it would shut down its plants temporarily amid the pandemic.
37. Grant Thornton
Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commercial services
Employees worldwide:56,028 (in 2020)
COVID-19 updates: Grant Thornton told Business Insider that it’s still formulating reopening plans.
36. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz
Headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany
Sector:
Consumer cyclical
Industry:
auto manufacturers
Employees worldwide:298,655 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: On April 24, CNBC reported that employees at Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, were working remotely, despite the state’s ease of social-distancing orders.
Mercedes-Benz plants in Europe and the US began to reopen in late-April.
35. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC)
Headquarters: London
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:235,000 (in 2020)
COVID-19 updates: On May 11, Bloomberg reported that an HSBC memo said 30% of its Hong Kong staff can return to their offices.
34. Nestlé
Headquarters: Vevey, Switzerland
Sector:
Consumer Defensive
Industry:
Packaged Foods
Employees worldwide:291,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:Nestle’s website states that employees are returning to the office in phases. Employees classified as at-risk by public health officials are continuing to work from home.
On March 26, Reuters reported that Nestlé said it would pay full salaries to employees affected the pandemic for a minimum of three months.
33. Barclays
Headquarters: London
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:85,000 (in 2018)
COVID-19 updates:On May 13, South China Morning Post reported that Anthony Davies, chief executive of the company’s Hong Kong branch, said that 60% of staff are back in the Hong-Kong offices.
On April 29, Reuters reported that Barclays CEO Jes Stanley said Barclays plans to reopen its Hong-Kong offices first, followed by other Asian hubs like Tokyo and Singapore, and later followed by European hubs, but that the offices will likely be emptier than they were in the past.
“There will be a long-term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy…the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past,” he told reporters.
32. Facebook
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Sector:
Communication services
Industry:
Internet content and information
Employees worldwide:45,000 (in 2020)
COVID-19 updates: During a live-stream staff meeting on May 21, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is planning to allow about 50% of its employees to work remotely permanently, the New York Times reported.
31. PepsiCo
Headquarters: Harrison, New York
Sector:
Consumer defensive
Industry:
Non-alcoholic beverages
Employees worldwide:267,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19updates: A March 22 update on the PepsiCo website starts that all face-to-face meetings are cancelled for the foreseeable future, and associates that are able to work remotely are doing so.
Business Insider has reached out for comment on PepsiCo’s plans to reopen.
30. Unilever
Headquarters: London
Sector:
Consumer defensive
Industry:
Household products
Employees worldwide:155,000(in 2020)
COVID-19 updates:Bloomberg reported on April 17 that Unilever’s offices in Shanghai reopened with social distancing policies, starting with the shuttle bus to the office, where seats can be reserved using a chat group. On the shuttle, employees must be wearing face masks, and one person can sit in each four-seat row. Once employees get to the office, they must fill out a health status report, get their temperatures checked, and use hand sanitizer.
Employees must keep their masks on in the office, and one person is allowed at each four-seat table.
29. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Headquarters: Paris
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Apparel
Employees worldwide:156,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:The Louis Vuitton coronavirus website says that some of its stores in select areas like Dallas, Denver, and Detroit have reopened for pickup orders. Customers must wear masks.
On May 16, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Louis Vuitton store in Paris had reopened.
On April 14, Yahoo reported that Louis Vuitton reopened some of its factories in France to make face masks and gowns for healthcare workers.
28. Accenture
Headquarters: Dublin
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Information technology services
Employees worldwide:492,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
27. Citi
Headquarters: New York
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:204,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: Citigroup’s president, Jane Fraser, said in a LinkedIn post that the bank won’t necessarily reopen offices when local governments say they can. The company has not come to a decision about when or how to reopen, but it will likely vary in each location, Bloomberg reported.
26. Johnson & Johnson
Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey
Sector:
Healthcare
Industry:
Drug manufacturing
Employees worldwide:132,200 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
25. IKEA
Headquarters: Delft, Netherlands
Sector:
Consumer staples
Industry:
Consumer products
Employees worldwide:211,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:In a May 22 update on the company’s website, IKEA announced that it’s bringing back its furloughed retail workers in the U.S. The store chain is currently open for curbside pickup and hopes to reopen for customers to shop in June.
The update also mentioned that all workers will have access to PPE and social distancing officers will ensure a safe distance between workers.
24. Deutsche Bank
Headquarters: Frankfurt, Germany
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:78,000 (in 2020)
COVID-19 updates: Mark Fedorcik, Head of Deutsche Bank’s investment bank, told Reuters in late April that around 84% of employees are currently working from home and that the company will reopen “in a way where employees feel comfortable coming back in.”
23. Bain & Company
Headquarters: Boston
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commercial services
Employees worldwide:8,000(in 2020)
COVID-19 updates:In a May 5 article on Economic Times’ tech.com, Bain & Company said it is in “wait-and-watch-mode,” seeing how reopenings affect the spread of the virus before reopening itself.
22. Sony
Headquarters: Tokyo
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Consumer electronics
Employees worldwide:114,400(in 2020)
COVID-19 updates:In a May 12 update on the company’s website, Sony announced the beginning of a return to work plan.
According to the update, Sony’s Facilities, Security and Safety teams have been adapting offices with new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, like new cleaning regimens. Depending on local governments’ guidance, Sony plans to start bringing in a few workers that have jobs that require them to be in the office.
21. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Headquarters: Armonk, New York
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Information technology services
Employees worldwide:366,000 (in 2018)
COVID-19 updates:In a May 17 article, Dr. Lydia Campbell, vice president and chief medical officer of corporate health and safety, told Business Insider that IBM offices will reopen in phases starting with its most essential workers. Campbell detailed several new potential company policies designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including six feet between employees at all times.
20. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:204,489 (in 2020)
COVID-19 updates: On April 15, Politico reported that Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that Bank of America is running smoothly with remote workers and that he isn’t looking to bring people back to the office until it is safe to do so.
Moynihan, who is on Trump’s advisory committee for reopening the economy, said the U.S. should focus on prioritising protecting medical workers and first responders before reopening the economy.
19. The Coca-Cola Company
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Sector:
Consumer defensive
Industry:
Non-alcoholic beverages
Employees worldwide:86,200 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: Georgia’s stay-at-home order expired on April 30, but CNBC reported on April 21 that CEO James Quincey said he does not expect the Atlanta office to reopen with initial phases of reopening. Atlanta’s guidelines would allow for Coca-Cola’s office to reopen to those that can’t do their jobs remotely in phase three.
On May 27, WSB-TV reported that Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the city is entering phase two.
18. Procter & Gamble
Headquarters: Cincinnati
Sector:
Consumer defensive
Industry:
Household products
Employees worldwide:97,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
17. BMW Group
Headquarters: Munich
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Automotive
Employees worldwide:133,800 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: On May 9, Post and Courier reported that BMW had reopened its South Carolina plant.
16. Nike
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
Sector:
Consumer cyclical
Industry:
Footwear
Employees worldwide:76,700 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:According to Nike’s coronavirus website, it has started reopening some stores in select areas with a six-step process, including new social distancing guidelines.
On May 19, Market Watch reported that the Nike store in Atlanta was open.
15. Adidas
Headquarters: Herzogenaurach, Germany
Sector:
Consumer cyclical
Industry:
Footwear
Employees worldwide:59,533 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: On April 28, Business Insider reported that Adidas said in a call with investors that it said it plans to ramp up e-commerce and reopen US stores by mid-May and global stores sequentially throughout May and June. Currently, 30% of its stores have reopened worldwide.
14. Morgan Stanley
Headquarters: New York
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Capital markets
Employees worldwide:60,000 (in 2020)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
13. Boston Consulting Group
Headquarters: Boston
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commercial
Employees worldwide:21,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
12. L’Oréal Group
Headquarters: Clichy, France
Sector:
Consumer defensive
Industry:
Household products
Employees worldwide:87,907 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
11. Amazon
Headquarters: Seattle
Sector:
Consumer cyclical
Industry:
Internet retail
Employees worldwide:798,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: Amazon’s warehouses have been open throughout the pandemic, but its office employees have been working remotely since March. Amazon announced in a statement that remote workers may continue to operate from home until at least October 2, Reuters reported in May.
10. McKinsey & Company
Headquarters: New York
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commercial
Employees worldwide:27,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
9. JPMorgan Chase
Headquarters: New York
Sector:
Finance
Industry:
Banking
Employees worldwide:256,981 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:Reuters reported on May 7 that JP Morgan Chase sent an email to employees stating that it doesn’t have a timeline for returning to the offices yet, and that staff will have two to three weeks of notice before plans are launched.
8. Microsoft
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Software
Employees worldwide:156,439(in 2020)
COVID-19 updates:Stay-at-home orders in Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered, are set to expire May 31. The order includes only allows essential business reopen.
A company spokesperson previously confirmed to Business Insider in May that even after the state’s stay-at-home orders lift, employees will have the option to continue to work remotely through October.
7. Goldman Sachs
Headquarters: New York
Sector:
Financial
Industry:
Capital markets
Employees worldwide:38,300 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:In a May 5 update on the company website, Goldman Sachs discussed its approach for returning to offices. Its offices in Hong Kong, mainland China, Stockholm, and Tel Aviv have started a gradual return to the workplace, but other cities like New York and London are anticipated to take longer.
“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution for all of our offices around the world,” the update stated.
6. KPMG
Headquarters: Amstelveen, Netherlands
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commerical
Employees worldwide:219,000 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
5. Apple
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Consumer electronics
Employees worldwide:137,000(Forbes, 2020)
COVID-19 updates:In a May 17 update, Apple announced that almost 100 of its stores have reopened worldwide.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to have some employees return to offices in late-May and June.
Apple temporarily closed stores outside of China in March. Stores in the US, Australia, Austria, and South Korea started to reopen in May with precautionary measures like temperature checks, social distancing, and wearing face masks, according to several 9to5Mac reports.
The Verge reported on March 13 that all Apple stores in China reopened.
4. Deloitte
Headquarters: London
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commerical
Employees worldwide:312,028 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
3. PwC
Headquarters: London
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commerical
Employees worldwide:276,005 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
2. Ernst & Young
Headquarters: London
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Industry:
Commerical
Employees worldwide:284,018 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates:
Business Insider has reached out for comment.
1. Google
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Sector:
Communications
Industry:
Media
Employees worldwide:284,018 (in 2019)
COVID-19 updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees during an all-hands meeting that most employees can expect to keep working remotely for the rest of 2020, the Information first reported on May 7. Employees that need to will be able to go back to the office as early as June with new safety measures, Pichai said.
