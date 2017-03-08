Here's how people who are colour-blind see the world

The ability to distinguish between colours can be crucial when navigating through everyday lives. Colour-blind people may have difficulties judging traffic lights or determining if food has gone bad. This video illustrates how people who are colour-blind see the world.

For the video, we used this online colour blindness simulator by Colblindor.

