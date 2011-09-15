INFOGRAPHIC: This Is How College Students Are Spending Their Money

There are the obvious costs of college, like tuition and books, and then there are the hidden costs, like snacks. Snacks cost US students over $11 billion dollars every year, and that does not include the additional $5.5 billion spent on alcohol. Then, there are the necessary gadgets that most students need to own: computer, mobile phone and printer, to name a few. This is why 75% of college students have jobs.



ZaarlyU was created to help students save and make money. It is our hope that the program will enable students to do things like, purchase cheap textbooks and get cash for snacks and beer.

+Click to Enlarge+

This post originally appeared on Zaarly U.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.