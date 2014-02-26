77% Of Surveyed College Kids Use Snapchat Every Day

Colbert Report screenshot Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snapchat’s CEO and CTO respectively.

A study polled 1,600 social media-savvy college students and found 77% of them use Snapchat daily.

The study showed only 2% of them using Snapchat to send sexts. Mostly both sexes send selfies back and forth. The study also found that Friday and Saturday are the most popular evenings to swap disappearing photos, and that more than half the time, both sexes send selfies.

The study, which was found by Mashable, was produced by Sumpto. Sumpto is a marketing company that works with 50,000 influential college students on social media. It’s unclear how Snapchat stacked up against other social media sites, such as Facebook or Twitter.

Sumpto sent the infographic showing how college kids use Snapchat to Business Insider. Here it is below.

